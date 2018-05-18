Lawton police officers bike to Oklahoma City to honor fallen comrades

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.
Authorities say the cougar believed responsible for the attack has been euthanized.
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.
Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.