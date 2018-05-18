UPDATE: FBI now leading investigation into "suspicious materials" at CCMH

The FBI has been called in to take over the investigation after "suspicious materials" were found at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, hospital officials told 7News that an employee found the suspicious materials in an area of the hospital which is under construction. They called in the Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was also notified at some point. The OHP Bomb Squad arrived at the hospital around 2:30 on Friday afternoon. They were still on the scene as of 7 p.m.

Later on in the day, the FBI was notified and agents were sent to the scene. They have since taken over the investigation according to the hospital and Lawton police.

7News contacted an FBI spokesperson who told us that the materials have been "mitigated" but was unable to expand on what those materials actually were or how they were mitigated. The FBI also told 7News that the hospital followed protocol and evacuated everyone who might have been affected by the "materials." The hospital said an internal email which was sent out to all employees was delayed due to them first going floor by floor to notify employees of the situation. That email was sent out around 2;30 p.m., about an hour after 7News received a tip about the situation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI said they were unable to release any more information or details at this time.

