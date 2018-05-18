UPDATE: FBI now leading investigation into "suspicious materials - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: FBI now leading investigation into "suspicious materials" at CCMH

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
The OHP Bomb Squad was on the scene Friday afternoon to assist in investigating the suspicious material. (Source KSWO) The OHP Bomb Squad was on the scene Friday afternoon to assist in investigating the suspicious material. (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The FBI has been called in to take over the investigation after "suspicious materials" were found at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, hospital officials told 7News that an employee found the suspicious materials in an area of the hospital which is under construction. They called in the Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was also notified at some point. The OHP Bomb Squad arrived at the hospital around 2:30 on Friday afternoon. They were still on the scene as of 7 p.m.

Later on in the day, the FBI was notified and agents were sent to the scene. They have since taken over the investigation according to the hospital and Lawton police.

7News contacted an FBI spokesperson who told us that the materials have been "mitigated" but was unable to expand on what those materials actually were or how they were mitigated. The FBI also told 7News that the hospital followed protocol and evacuated everyone who might have been affected by the "materials." The hospital said an internal email which was sent out to all employees was delayed due to them first going floor by floor to notify employees of the situation. That email was sent out around 2;30 p.m., about an hour after 7News received a tip about the situation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI said they were unable to release any more information or details at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:07:01 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly