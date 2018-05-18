Dakota Kinder waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment dat - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Kinder waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment date set

(Source Tillman County Jail) (Source Tillman County Jail)

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) – The man charged with negligent homicide after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly crash near Frederick appeared in court Friday.

Dakota Kinder waived his preliminary hearing at the Tillman County Courthouse Friday.

The crash happened last October on State Highway 5 about four miles west of Frederick.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Dillon Barnard died after Kinder pulled out in front of him. The OHP said Kinder stopped and checked on Barnard but drove off thinking he was dead.

His formal arraignment has been set for August 2nd.

