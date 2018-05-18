UPDATE: OHP says Cache resident was victim of deadly crash on Friday

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old female from Cache was the victim in Friday's deadly crash on Lee Blvd. near Deyo Mission Road.

According to the OHP, the girl was traveling north on Deyo Mission Road and pulled out into the intersection from a stop sign when she was hit by a large truck traveling east on Lee Blvd.

The crash is still being investigated by the OHP.

