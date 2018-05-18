Oklahoma group supports medical marijuana, opposes bill to legal - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma group supports medical marijuana, opposes bill to legalize it

(Source ABC) (Source ABC)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - In just over a month, Oklahomans will head to the polls to vote on state question 788, which if passed would support a legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Vote No OK SQ788 is a non-profit organization against State Question 788. They support the legalization of medical marijuana in Oklahoma but do not support SQ788. The group's problems aren't with the intent of the bill, but rather how the bill could legally be interpreted once it becomes law. They feel there are not nearly enough regulations included in the piece of legislation and disagree with how much marijuana a licensed person could legally own.

Mike Haines with Vote No OK 788 says this state question does not have enough regulatory control over marijuana.

"They don't allow, for instance, you to regulate who gets a license. They do not allow you to regulate who gives recommendations for licenses. It doesn't allow you to regulate how recommendations are given or under what basis recommendations are given. It doesn't allow you to regulate who sells the marijuana, how the marijuana is taxed,” Haines said.

If the bill becomes law, those possessing a license would be able to have up to three ounces on them at any time. In their homes, they'd be allowed to have 8 ounces of marijuana, six mature plants, six seedling plants, one ounce of concentrated marijuana, and 72 ounces of edibles. Haines says that is too much.

"There's enough marijuana in this bill that you can hold at your house that there is no way a single person can consume that marijuana. Unless you're using 1975 statistics on what marijuana is. Those times are gone. It used to be that THC content in marijuana was 3 percent by weight in a plant. Today, that number is 13 to 15 percent, by weight, in the plant,” Haines said.

Haines said he also disagrees with the part of the bill that would prevent employers from drug testing employees who are licensed marijuana holders. He says there are some jobs that those who smoke marijuana should not be allowed to do, similar to dangerous jobs that people with opioid prescriptions cannot legally perform.

"I understand the intent of that, they're trying to get away from people just searching out marijuana users and keeping them from being employed, I get that. The problem is it's not the intent, it's the law. The law says now I can't even test someone who has a license for medical marijuana to restrict them from dangerous duties at my place of employment. That's dangerous,” Haines said.

You can find more information on the Vote No OK 788 platform here.

You can read more about groups supporting the legalization of marijuana here and here. 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:07:01 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly