City warns against trash scam

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and the Lawton Police Department said there are scammers going around town trying to sell trash cans to residents while posing as a city employee.

The city said the scammer is telling people they need an extra trash can because the city is going to once a week pickup – but that is not happening, because the city council didn't approve the proposal that would've changed the schedule.

The City of Lawton will also not pick up a trash can if it’s not issued by them, and their trash cans have the City of Lawton seal on it.

"People are going around, being scared and buying these trash cans don't need to,” Sgt Timothy Jenkins said. “One, they're not city trash cans and two, it's a scam. It's not a legitimate deal."

He said the city got three calls from residents asking if it was real. That's when the police department got involved. Sgt. Jenkins said it's against city code to pose as a city employee.

"You cannot put our logo on your product claiming for it to be from the City of Lawton,” he said. “If it's not a City of Lawton trash can, they're not going to pick it up."

Tiffany Vrska, the community relations director for the city said the issued trash cans are compatible with the trucks that pick up the trash. She said the city also takes care of the trash cans they issue if there's a problem.

Sgt. Jenkins explained that one way to make sure a door to door salesperson isn't scam is to have them show the permit they got from the city.

He said they're still trying to locate the suspects, and that residents being scammed is always a concern for the department.

"We don't want any of our citizens falling into a scam especially if they believe it's coming from the local government,” he said. “We want everybody to be able to be aware that it's not out local government."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Right Reserved.