Duncan church celebrates life of youth minister - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan church celebrates life of youth minister

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan church is celebrating the life and work of one of their own who passed away this year.

Saturday afternoon, the Greater Duncan Community Choir will honor the life and work of Minister Quentin Culberson, who died in January.

Culberson was a passionate youth minister who gave everything he had to the community and in his spare time he fed the hungry and worked with Gabriel's House.

The service aims not only to celebrate his life, but honor the good he did for the community he loved.

Vernon Dangerfield Jr, the Music Coordinator at The Well says, "We can't walk in his shoes, there's just no way, they're too big, but what we can do is try to add to the community something of what he meant to this city, and that's all we're trying to do, just add to something that he done -- and it's enormous."

The event will be held at The Well in Duncan at 4:30 p.m.

Gospel recording Artist James Willis Jr. and Jimmy Ray Jones Jr. will join the choir.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:07:01 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly