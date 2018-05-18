Duncan church celebrates life of youth minister

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan church is celebrating the life and work of one of their own who passed away this year.

Saturday afternoon, the Greater Duncan Community Choir will honor the life and work of Minister Quentin Culberson, who died in January.



Culberson was a passionate youth minister who gave everything he had to the community and in his spare time he fed the hungry and worked with Gabriel's House.



The service aims not only to celebrate his life, but honor the good he did for the community he loved.

Vernon Dangerfield Jr, the Music Coordinator at The Well says, "We can't walk in his shoes, there's just no way, they're too big, but what we can do is try to add to the community something of what he meant to this city, and that's all we're trying to do, just add to something that he done -- and it's enormous."



The event will be held at The Well in Duncan at 4:30 p.m.



Gospel recording Artist James Willis Jr. and Jimmy Ray Jones Jr. will join the choir.

