New charge for accused co-conspirator in prison shooting

COMANCHE CO., OK (KSWO) - A new charge has been added against the man who police say was behind a shooting in 2016.



30-year-old William Givens now faces a charge of shooting with intent to kill as a co-conspirator in the shooting of a GEO prison guard.



According to court documents, Givens ordered the gunman, Michael Ishman, to open fire on the guard because he was incarcerated at the time.



The charge joins his existing charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and conspiracy to bring contraband into a prison.



