Lawton man charged in Comanche county stabbing

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man arrested in connection to a stabbing in Indiahoma has now been charged in the crime.

29-year-old Earl Jackson IV was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for attacking his wife.

Police say she and Jackson were driving to Altus when they got into an argument.

Authorities say the argument grew heated and he pulled over to the side of the road at U-S 62 and Highway 287. 

There the two got out of his truck -- which is when he attacked and choked her and stabbed her once in the chest.

He then drove off, leaving her by the side of the road.

Jackson later turned himself in. He is expected to appear in court next month.

