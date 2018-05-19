Rods 4 Warriors holds Armed Forces Day fishing derby

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- At The Veteran's Center, Vets caught fish, bass and crappie Saturday with some of the community.

This was put on by Rods For Warriors.

The organization strives to take Veterans out year round to fish.

The goal is to get Veterans out of their everyday routine and interact with the community.

The President of the organization Thomas Moore said it's fun being able to help other Vets.

"It's important to us because fishing is a great way for us to give back and it also builds team building, cohesion, be able to do peer to peer counseling and just provide a service to get away from their everyday struggles and provide them with something to do," said Moore.



If you would like to donate you can go to their Facebook page, Rods 4 Warriors.

