Federal authorities search east Lawton home

Federal authorities search east Lawton home

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Agents descended on the home on Saturday afternoon in east Lawton. (Source KSWO) Agents descended on the home on Saturday afternoon in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Federal authorities were at a home on Saturday afternoon conducting a search, but why they were there has not been confirmed by officials.

FBI agents were at the home in east Lawton a little after noon on Saturday. A dozen vehicles lined the neighborhood streets and agents were seen walking around the outside and going back and forth inside the home.

The reason they were there has not yet been confirmed but 7News was able to speak with an FBI spokesperson who told us:

“The FBI is conducting lawful law enforcement activity in accordance to a court order."

They were unable to release any more information due to the search being connected to an ongoing investigation. No timeline was given on when more information would be released.

We are still working to gather more details.

