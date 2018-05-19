Eats and Beats kicks off summer-long party

LAWTON,OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Fairgrounds had a few thousand people stop by to check out the eat and beats on Saturday. That's what the event was also called, 'Eats and Beats.' There were live music, plenty of food trucks and fun activities for the kids. This is the first year the Eats and Beats party has been held at the fairgrounds.

Richard Pool Executive Director said the day was all about having fun

"It's great for the community as far as getting the community out and having entertainment for them,” he said. “They've got to have something to do and this is it today in Lawton Oklahoma.”

Pool said they plan to hold the party once a month all summer. The next one will be held June 16.

