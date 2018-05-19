Local fraternity fundraises with basketball - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local fraternity fundraises with basketball

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held their 4th annual Spring Basketball Jam on Saturday to raise money for their scholarship fund.

Each year the chapter provides three $500 scholarships to Lawton area high school students preparing for college. On Saturday, four teams battling it out on the basketball court for prizes.

Chairman Nate Johnson said the tournament is just another way for them to help others.

"People always say, 'You are always asking for things.' Now this is our way of giving back by raising money for local high school students and help them out with their scholarship money,” he said.

Johnson said next week they plan to present scholarships at Lawton and Eisenhower High School. Last week they gave one out at MacArthur High School.

If you would like to donate to scholarship program you can email the chapter directly at boomboomques@gmail.com.

