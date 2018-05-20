Stephens County Sheriff K-9 dies after Sunday morning crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stephens County Sheriff K-9 dies after Sunday morning crash

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
K-9 Tuco died after the car he was in crashed and deputies were unable to get him out. (Source: SCSO Facebook) K-9 Tuco died after the car he was in crashed and deputies were unable to get him out. (Source: SCSO Facebook)
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A Stephens County Sheriff K-9 lost its life after an early morning wreck on Sunday morning.

According to the Duncan Banner, two deputies were responding to reports of a vehicle being trapped in a ravine after storms rolled through the area. The lead deputy hydroplaned and lost control, crashing into a ditch which was filled with water. The car rolled over and caught fire. The other deputy stopped and was able to help the deputy escape from the vehicle, but the pair were unable to get the dog out of the vehicle.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told the Duncan Banner that the situation could have been much worse if the second deputy had not been there.

“The other deputy pulled up behind him and the only reason my deputy is still alive today is because of the other one,” McKinney told the Banner. “He went under the water and was able to get the deputy out of that car and they tried several times to get the dog. The K9 units have a special area in the back to carry dogs to protect him and the public who come up to the cars, but they were unsuccessful getting the dog out of the car.”

McKinney said the deputy did not suffer any major injuries.

Marlow police responded to the initial call and was able to help the people involved in that accident. The people involved are said to be OK.

A small service will be held for K-9 Officer Tuco but details have not been announced.

