Stephens Co. Sheriff speaks on K9 officer killed in car crash

K-9 Tuco died after the car he was in crashed and deputies were unable to get him out. (Source: SCSO Facebook)

A memorial service has been set for a K-9 officer who died after a car wreck on Sunday morning.

Tuco died after he was trapped when the car he was riding in wrecked and caught fire. (Source SCSO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Stephens County K9 officer died early Sunday morning in a car wreck. The K9 and his officer were on their way to help someone but crashed near Duncan Lake Road and Plato Road.

"This deputy was trying to get to a location because some lives were in danger,” said Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney. “He put his in danger. He survived and thank God for that."

Sheriff McKinney said the accident happened around four in the morning.

Deputy Matthew Brown was responding to a call about a stranded driver in a ditch of water on Highway 29. While on his way, the unexpected happened.

"The deputy encountered a low area due to the extensive rains we were getting,” said McKinney. “Hit the water and hydroplaned and left the roadway and overturned."

McKinney said Brown was then trapped inside the car while it was submerged upside down in the water. Then the car caught on fire.

Fortunately, another Deputy, Garrett Hunt, was responding to the same location as Brown and was able to rescue him.

"That deputy was able to get to the scene, enter the water,” said McKinney. “He actually had to go under the water, break a window out to extract the deputy who was trapped."

However, someone was missing. K9 Tuco.

"Both deputies tried to remove the dog from the car, but just couldn't get to where the animal was located in the back in the K9 cage in the back,” said McKinney. “The car was consumed of fire and water so, unfortunately, we lost a very valuable member of our department."

McKinney said Brown was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for injuries and has now been released.

As for K9 Tuco, McKinney said they are just thankful they didn't lose two members of their team.

"If it hadn't been for Deputy Hunt I think we would also have a deputy killed in that wreck along with the K9 because there was no way he could get out of the car,” he said.

Sheriff McKinney said they plan to hold a memorial service for K9 Tuco in the next couple of days.

