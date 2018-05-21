Altus PD investigating armed robbery - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus PD investigating armed robbery

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
APD is investigating an early morning armed robbery.
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus police are investigating an armed robbery which happened a little after midnight on Monday morning.

The police department said the robbery happened at the Stripes at 421 N. Main. The victim told police a suspect came into the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then took an unknown amount of cash and ran north from the store. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the store attempting to identify the suspect.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

