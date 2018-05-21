Memorial service set for SCSO K-9 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Memorial service set for SCSO K-9

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Tuco died after he was trapped when the car he was riding in wrecked and caught fire. (Source SCSO) Tuco died after he was trapped when the car he was riding in wrecked and caught fire. (Source SCSO)
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A memorial service has been set for a K-9 officer who died after a car wreck on Sunday morning.

K-9 Tuco died after the Stephens County Sheriff's car he was riding in crashed while responding to another vehicle accident. The vehicle rolled over and caught fire, trapping Tuco. Deputies were unable to rescue him from his cage in the back of the patrol car.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said a memorial service will be held at the Stephens County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m.

