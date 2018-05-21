Memorial service set for SCSO K-9

A Stephens County Sheriff K-9 lost its life after an early morning wreck on Sunday morning.

K-9 Tuco died after the car he was in crashed and deputies were unable to get him out. (Source: SCSO Facebook)

K-9 Tuco died after the Stephens County Sheriff's car he was riding in crashed while responding to another vehicle accident. The vehicle rolled over and caught fire, trapping Tuco. Deputies were unable to rescue him from his cage in the back of the patrol car.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said a memorial service will be held at the Stephens County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m.

