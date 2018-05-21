Deadline nearing for voter registration in time for primary election

Friday, June 1, is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to vote in the June 26 primary election.



Anyone needing to register or needing to change their registration can apply by filling out an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form. It can either be turned in to the county election board office, or by mailing it in. It need to be postmarked no later than June 1.

Applications are also available at www.elections.ok.gov.



