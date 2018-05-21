Lawton man sentenced for his part in 2016 fatal crash

A Lawton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his part in a deadly crash in December 2016.



Brody Jay Brown pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the crash that ended in the death of Steven Ronio. Authorities say Ronio's pickup was hit by Brown's car after he struck another pickup, crossed the median, then struck Ronio's vehicle. Two others were hurt in the crash.

A Comanche County judge sentenced Brown to 12 years, with 5 to 7 years suspended.



