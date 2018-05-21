Cache High School remembers student killed in car crash

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - A heartbreaking day at Cache High School as students honored 17-year-old Natalie Hults, who died in a car crash last week.

The main entrance to the school is set for demolition this summer, so the students decided to put the walls to use before they are gone. They did that by grabbing sharpies and filling the hallway with memories of Natalie and messages of how much she’ll be missed.

Heartfelt messages now line the hallways of Cache High School to celebrate a girl that students say there’s no one else quite like.

“She could walk in a room and just brighten up the room,” said Cache Senior Beau McArdle.

“She was amazing. She always made me laugh, made me happy every time I saw her. She would light up a room, no matter what,” said Cache Senior Devin Pauley.

“She was incredible. She had an amazing personality. She was always happy, she was nice to everyone,” said Cache Junior Alycia Crabb.

Natalie was a junior at Cache and was heavily involved in extracurriculars. She was a mat maid for the wrestling team and a member of the Cache soccer team. Whether they were best friends or hardly knew each other, the students say there wasn’t anyone who didn’t love Natalie, which has only made this last few days more difficult.

“It’s been pretty hard for all of us,” said Crabb.

“Right when we found out none of us knew what to do. It has been rough for us, but we’ve been trying to stay positive as best we can,” said McArdle.

“It’s been rough. It’s made me realize life is precious,” said Pauley.

Students say they will desperately miss Natalie’s loving personality going forward.

“She’s going to be missed a lot. We all had plans for after Senior year, like senior trips, what are we going to do for senior year, prom, homecoming,” said Crabb.

“From the vigil, we did the other night, you can tell there is just a huge standing around her. Everybody loved her, I’m sure everybody will miss her, I know I will,” said McArdle.

“I’ll miss her a lot. Like I don’t think I can put it into words,” said Pauley.

The walls that are being written on will be destroyed but the messages on them will last forever. They are planning on taking pictures of the walls, which they will give to Natalie’s family. There is also a possibility parts of the wall will be cut out and saved.

Natalie's funeral will be Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Cache Auditorium.

