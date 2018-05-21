OERB presents $2 million Grant to school districts across the st - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OERB presents $2 million Grant to school districts across the state

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

SOUTHWEST, OK (KSWO) -Students in Duncan, Marlow and Lawton all have new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math equipment all thanks to the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board.

OERB divided $2 million dollars in grants to boost STEM materials and resources to every school district in our viewing area and across the state.
The schools have already received their equipment but on Monday OERB met with students and school leaders for a check presentation at each school.

The students were extremely excited and said they can't wait to start using the new equipment this fall. Teachers said STEM material allows their students to learn hands on rather than sitting in the classroom. It also prepares them for career opportunities in the STEM field.

Duncan Public Schools received a grant for almost $10,000 and teachers at Plato, Horace Mann, Mark Twain, Emerson and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools were able to purchase, coding devices and robotic kits for students.

"This is a wonderful opportunity we've been introducing Maker Spaces into our library program so this gives us the opportunity to incorporate more technology into those creative learning experiences," said Librarian Ashlee Hoyt.

5th grade student Fatima Caoile said she's ready to use the Makey Makey Maker space. The circuit board set allows students to transform almost anything into a working computer keyboard using codes. 

"You can make different sounds and i can't wait to start creating and making things," Caoile said.

Teachers in the Marlow Public School District used their $3,000 grant to buy graphing calculators, and science equipment that tests PH-levels. 

"The kids love hands on to do all of those types of projects, OERB has allowed us to purchase equipment that otherwise we might not could have had and we've already been able to use some of these in the classrooms and they have really enjoyed it immensely. We appreciate everything they've done for us," said Marlow teacher Rhonda Hennan.

OERB Communications Director Dara McBee said they hear from teachers all the time about how they need STEM supplies in the classroom.

"So STEM is our future. It is the future of the oil and gas industry. It's the future of aviation, medicine and agriculture and so we want to make sure kids have the equipment and the resources they need because the jobs are the future of our state and the nation," McBee said.

Lawton Public Schools received one of the largest grants at nearly $41,000  to purchase about 180 Chrome books and  6 carts to charge and store the devices at the middle and high schools.  

"We are going to use these Chrome books in our Science and Math departments.We had some vener probes and things that are digital. These will help make Math and Science more exciting so these devices help our students move forward in a faster pace," Veldhuizen said.

OERB was able to fund the grants through a five-year rolling budget.Board members said because they conservatively forecast the price of oil and gas, the OERB was able to use the extra money in their budget for STEM resources.

To see a full list of schools in our area that received a grant click the OERB link.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:07:01 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:06:00 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:05:44 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.
    •   
Powered by Frankly