Business owners learn about new alcohol laws

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Business owners in Stephens County learned on Monday night at the Red River Technology Center how new alcohol laws could affect their businesses when they go into effect in October.

The new law will allow a higher point of beer, as well as wine, to be sold at places other than a liquor store, such as grocery stores and gas stations.

Todd Anthony with the Oklahoma ABLE commission spoke tonight to explain some of the other changes that will come with the law. He explained that the law will impact how old convenient store employees must be to sell alcohol. He said the age is changing from 16 to 18, and they must have a license and take a training course.

Will Harrison, the Administrator for Duncan Moose Lodge, said he came to the meeting on Monday to see what they can do with their 3.2 beer once the new law goes into effect.

"Are we going to be able to have specials on it to get rid of it or is the buyers going to be able to buy that back from us and change it out to 6-point," Harrison asked.

Anthony said stores will still be able to sell their beer if they still have the lower point beer left. He encourages business owners to get their new license sooner rather than later because on average it takes anywhere from 30 to 60 days to approve applications.

If you missed tonight's meeting, the ABLE Commission is hosting three more in Lawton on Tuesday at the Great Plains Technology Center. The forums are at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

