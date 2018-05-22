Duncan Chamber of Commerce holds card skimming awareness breakfa - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan Chamber of Commerce holds card skimming awareness breakfast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan Chamber of Commerce is offering free breakfast Tuesday morning and helping you from becoming a victim of card skimming.

The goal of is to educate the community on what card skimming and card cloning is and stay safe at an ATM.
The Robbery and Crisis management consultant for SHAZAM, Michael Burke will be leading the presentation.
The President and CEO of Halliburton Employees Federal Credit Union said fraud is something that affects everyone and can happen right here in Southwest Oklahoma.

"This is an epidemic," said Chris Bower. This is real, that even the small communities like Duncan that this can happen to you. We see this happen all the time. It just doesn't happen in the big cities, we see it all the time and that really we just want to educate the community as well as our membership on the importance of protecting yourself from fraud."

The event starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning at The Duncan Chamber of Commerce.
It shouldn't last more than an hour.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly