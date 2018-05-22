Indiahoma man facing charges in Friday's deadly wreck

Brian Neugebauer is facing a manslaughter charge in the crash that took the life of a 17-year-old Cache girl. (Source CCDC)

An Indiahoma man has been charged after a deadly wreck took the life of a 17-year-old Cache student last Friday.

47-year-old Brian Keith Neugebauer is facing three charges connected with a crash which happened near the intersection of Deyo Mission Road and Lee Blvd. That accident took the life of Cache High School student Natalie Hults.

According to court documents Neugebauer is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge, a charge of driving without a valid driver's license and violation of an ignition interlock device. Records show Neugebauer was charged with Driving Under the Influence in 2016 and reached a plea deal in April of 2018. He received a five-year deferred sentence on that charge. Part of that sentence was that any vehicle he drove had to be equipped with a breathalyzer machine. The accident report shows that the truck he was driving at the time of the accident was not equipped with the proper equipment.

Neugebauer is facing at least four years in jail for these three charges. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.