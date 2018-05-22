City of Lawton welcomes 2018 summer interns

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton kicked off its annual Summer Internship Program with an evening orientation meeting.

Tuesday night city officials welcomed in Lawton's newest round of paid interns, who will fill 8 positions in various city departments.

They'll work for up to 20 hours a week for the next 8 weeks, getting a hands-on look at the inner workings of the city.

As Parks and Rec director Jack Hanna explained, the program gives high school juniors and seniors a chance to get some real-life work experience they can put toward a possible career path or college major.

"Our students get to see what we do on a daily basis in the city, they get to build their resume, they can see if they really want to go into that type of field for the rest of their life as a career,” he said. “it also gives them a sense of pride in themselves and gives them responsibility and obligations to commit to."

2018 marks the third year Lawton has held the Summer Internship Program.

The program is funded through sales tax dollars, which have been specially set aside to allow the students to be paid for their work.

