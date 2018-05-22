City of Lawton welcomes 2018 summer interns - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Lawton welcomes 2018 summer interns

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) The City of Lawton kicked off its annual Summer Internship Program with an evening orientation meeting.

Tuesday night city officials welcomed in Lawton's newest round of paid interns, who will fill 8 positions in various city departments.

They'll work for up to 20 hours a week for the next 8 weeks, getting a hands-on look at the inner workings of the city.

As Parks and Rec director Jack Hanna explained, the program gives high school juniors and seniors a chance to get some real-life work experience they can put toward a possible career path or college major.

"Our students get to see what we do on a daily basis in the city, they get to build their resume, they can see if they really want to go into that type of field for the rest of their life as a career, he said. it also gives them a sense of pride in themselves and gives them responsibility and obligations to commit to."

2018 marks the third year Lawton has held the Summer Internship Program.

The program is funded through sales tax dollars, which have been specially set aside to allow the students to be paid for their work.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

  • Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    •   
Powered by Frankly