Fort Sill Captain raising money for fallen Soldiers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Friday and Saturday a local service member is crossfit training for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for fallen soldiers.

This is all a part of the Memorial Day fundraiser called Honor and Healing. Starting at 2:00 PM Friday on Fort Sill, those participating will do a 5K swim and 15 mile ruck. Then, from 2:00 AM Saturday to 2:00 PM they will do different crossfit workouts at Southwest Barbell and Fitness. The goal is to raise awareness and show support for loved ones lost and those currently serving.

Sarah Lee, a CST at Fort Sill is used to training hard for her country, but now she's doing it for those who fought and died for all of us.



"That's your family," said Lee. "Whether it's blood or not. Those are the people you work with that you experience life with. "



Lee's been stationed at Fort Sill the past two years. She wanted to find a way to give back, so she reached out to a friend with Freedom Holistic, an organization dedicated to helping Veterans and started a Gofundme.



"It's the most incredible feeling to be able to bring awareness and support a community like that because its so important and something that I just personally believe is often overlooked," said Lee.



She started training for the event over two months ago, but she says even if you've never done cross fit, you can still take part.



"It's tailorable to every skill level," said Lee. "So whether you're wanting to get off the couch or start something new or you're a seasoned athlete maybe looking to switch sports or just get into something that's a little bit more challenging than what you were doing."



Although there's no fee to participate in the workout, Lee hopes you'll remember the price our veterans paid for us.

So far they're raised just over $300. Their goal is $1,000.



"Even if it's just a dollar," said Lee. "Every little bit helps."

There will also be a community BBQ after the fundraiser on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

If you are interested in donating or signing up for the workout, you can find more information on their Facebook page, Southwest Barbell and Fitness.

https://www.gofundme.com/honorandhealing

https://www.southwestbarbellfitness.com/

