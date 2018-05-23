Cleats For Kids donates 100 new pairs of cleats to Duncan's football team

Duncan football players will be hitting the turf this fall with new cleats all thanks to the Cleats for Kids Program out of Oklahoma City.

The program donated 100 new pairs of Under Armor Cleats. The new head football Coach, JT Cobble, says he heard about the program through the school's new athletic director, Bobby Cook. They called up Cleats for Kids and received the shoes last week.



Cobble says the program is a huge help to parents and players.



