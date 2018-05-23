OKC Zoo welcomes three Red River piglets

The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming three new additions.



Last Thursday three red river hog piglets,two males and one female were born.



Zoo officials say this is the sixth litter of piglets born to Divet and Sir Pigglesworth at the OKC Zoo and the seventh litter in the Zoo's history. The piglets may be seen with their parents in their habitat, located next to the giraffe exhibit beginning Thursday May 24.



Red River Hogs are not yet considered endangered but humans are threatening the species by overtaking their habitats.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.