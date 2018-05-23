Retired Marine walking across America to help wounded soldiers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A retired Marine made a stop at Fort Sill Wednesday as he walks across America to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Retired Gunnery Sergeant Roy Brady is walking for an organization called the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge to raise funds and awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD after they return from serving our country.

Brady has walked across the country before, back in 2015 for the same cause, but said this trip means so much more than the last one.

"My brother himself, Army veteran, took his own life. A friend of mine I trained in the Marine Corps, I got a phone call, he took his own life. I've done this walk before and this second one is a little more personal to me. Even in my own household this can happen, so I can only imagine how other families feel when this happens to them,” Brady said.

Brady started his journey in March near San Diego and will finish in New Jersey, where he’ll visit his brother’s grave for the first time.

"I went to his wake but I didn't get to see his tombstone, so I'll be going through Quantico, Virginia where he's buried, actually get to touch his tombstone,” Brady said.

He also plans to visit the family and gravesite of his fellow Marine and friend, Tommy Simpson Junior.

Brady has a clear end but said along the way, he's talking to anyone and everyone he can about the problems soldiers deal with when they come home and what they need to fix those problems.

"If you come home from a war venue, whether you lost a limb or whatever, my job is to get out there and raise awareness and funds to make sure you have the best prosthetics that there are. My main focus is PTSD and better prosthetics for our veterans. Take care of them when they get home,” Brady said.

If you want to get involved and support our veterans, Brady said it is greatly appreciated.

"All you have to do is go to Combat Wounded dot org, click on the picture of me, read what it's about, understand it, what's going on, why I'm doing it. If you decide to donate, that'd be great for the organization. It's not about me, it's about me taking these guys and taking care of them, the guys and girls,” Brady said.

You can donate or find out more about the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge here.

You can follow along with the rest of Brady’s journey here.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.