Several area high schools holding graduation ceremonies this week

Several area high schools will be hosting graduation ceremonies this week.
Duncan High School will have their graduation Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m.
Altus High School's ceremony will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
In Lawton all three high schools will hold their commencement ceremonies at the Great Plains Coliseum. MacArthur High's will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Lawton High will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Eisenhower will be Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
