Several area high schools holding graduation ceremonies this week

Several area high schools will be hosting graduation ceremonies this week.



Duncan High School will have their graduation Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m.



Altus High School's ceremony will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.



In Lawton all three high schools will hold their commencement ceremonies at the Great Plains Coliseum. MacArthur High's will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Lawton High will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Eisenhower will be Friday at 7:00 p.m.

