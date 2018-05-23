Several area high schools holding graduation ceremonies this wee - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Several area high schools holding graduation ceremonies this week

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Several area high schools will be hosting graduation ceremonies this week.

Duncan High School will have their graduation Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m.

Altus High School's ceremony will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.


In Lawton all three high schools will hold their commencement ceremonies at the Great Plains Coliseum. MacArthur High's will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Lawton High will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Eisenhower will be Friday at 7:00 p.m.

