New facility and weigh house at landfill set to open Thursday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two new buildings are opening at the City of Lawton Landfill Thursday morning. A new facility for workers to do maintenance and a scale house was built.

Since they built a new scale house, they’re also moving the entrance. It’s now going to be half a mile south of where it is right now, lining up with Tinney road. While this is good for the public, it's even better for the workers.

Talks of a new facility started back in the early 2000's. Larry Wolcott, the Public Works Director, said the need for this has always been there. He said they've always worked on the heavy machinery outside whether it's in the gravel parking lot or in the working landfill area.

"It is tough to do when you're dealing with that type of environment, to begin with, but coupled with bad weather, it's just making working on that equipment really tough," Wolcott said.

He said this new facility will allow them to work indoors, out of the elements, and will help them maintain the equipment efficiently. Wolcott said they were strategic when deciding where to build the three-bay metal building with office spaces and a break room.

"The area where we have it makes it where it could serve the landfill for the next 100 years at its location,” he said. “I'm sure there is going to be maintenance needed for the facility over time, but as it grows further to the south, it will be in a place where we can continue to use it."

Not only did they build the maintenance facility, but they also built a new weigh house. Before they only had one scale and people had to wait for outbound traffic to weigh before they could come in. There is now two.

"It will be a shorter run to get from the scales to the working phase of the landfill, so that's quicker also," Wilcott said.

He is happy to get this building for the workers out there.

"The landfill is the harshest environment that the city employees work in under the City of Lawton,” Wilcott said. “So, to give them the facility is something that we've been working toward for a long time, so it feels good to be at that point finally."

The landfill will keep the same hours that it has right now. They plan to start using the two new buildings when they open Thursday at 8 a.m.



