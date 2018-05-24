MEDWATCH: National EMS Week



LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - National EMS Week is May 20th-26th, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital is saying thanks to the EMS workers in the community.



EMS week is a week dedicated to first responders to help recognize their sacrifices, dedication, and hard work. Christie Timpson is the Ambulance Department Supervisor for Comanche County Memorial EMS, and also a paramedic.



"Spending some time truly celebrating them and thanking them helps encourage them, helps keep them going and just let them know that our community cares," Timpson says.



Timpson says they try to recognize all of the Emergency Medical Responders in the area.



"It's important to realize there are people there 24 hours a day who are medically trained to take care of an emergency whether it be a minor emergency to a mas cal event here in our local area,” Timpson says. “And that these people work hard, they've dedicated their time. They come in on their off time when needed and events that we have to respond to."



"Often we see people on the worst day of their life. And we're just here to hopefully help out and make that day a little bit better," says paramedic Tre McPherson.



Paramedic Tre McPherson says it's nice to be recognized for the work that they do.



"I got into EMS because I wanted to be able to help people,” Mcpherson says. “It's very nice that they are acknowledging all of the hard work that we do."



Comanche County Memorial EMS has 44 workers, to include paramedics, advanced, and EMT's. Timpson says they hope this week will show the community and the emergency medical responders that what they do matters.



"We appreciate what they do for our community and the services they provide and the hard work that they do day in and day out, 365 days a year," Timpson says.



The 2018 theme for this week is EMS Strong: "Stronger Together"



