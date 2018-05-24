UPDATE: One sentenced, one changes plea in deadly robbery

We have an update on a shooting in Duncan last June that resulted in a teenager's death.

Cody McQuilliam changed his plea this week in connection to his role in the robbery that led up to the shooting. He pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. He is set to be sentenced on July 11.



Meanwhile, Brandi Harris has been sentenced for her part in the crime. Harris pleaded guilty last September to conspiracy. She received a 10 year deferred sentence plus two years probation.



According to affidavits, McQuillliam was part of a group that went to a home to buy $600 worth of marijuana last June. They later told police they planned to steal the drugs. After a struggle in the home, McQuilliam said he pepper-sprayed a teenager and then ran to the car. That teen then shot at their car when they drove off, killing Dylan Black. That car belonged to Harris.



