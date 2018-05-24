Three injured, one dead in Oklahoma City shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Three injured, one dead in Oklahoma City shooting

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) -

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.


According to a police press conference, around 6:30 p.m. a man walked inside Louie's Grill & Bar at
9401 Lake Hefner Parkway and started firing a handgun. The shooter was wearing ear protection.

 
An adult female and a juvenile female were shot and are now undergoing surgery. Another person was injured running away from the shooter.

A citizen then confronted the suspect. The citizen shot the suspect with a handgun. The suspect was shot and has died of his injuries. No one other than the suspect has died.  Police say there are approximately 100 witnesses.

Police also say that they do not know a motive at this time, but have no reason to believe it is a terrorist incident. Police have yet to identify the suspect.

The Lighthouse Fitness Facility at 3333 West Hefner road is being used as a family reunification center.

 

