Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2017 Comanche County rape - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2017 Comanche County rape

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Patrick Rodgriguez Patrick Rodgriguez
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Friday to a 2017 rape in Comanche County.

According to court records, 45-year-old Patrick Rodriguez was convicted of first degree rape Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez admitted that in May of 2017, he had sex with a girl under the age of 14.


He is set to be sentenced in July.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

  • Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    •   
Powered by Frankly