Navajo FFA Chapter raises money for fire departments, two other organizations

Wildfires have been no friend to Oklahoma, the closest to home, was in Martha a little over a month ago.



While everyone around the area pulled together to lend a helping hand, the Navajo FFA Chapter came through and raised around $18,000 to give to six fire departments, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, and the Martha Road Baptist Church. We spoke with Richard McMahon, the Fire Chief of the Warren Community Fire Department. He said its a way of life for these students to step up in a time of need. "They take care of each other. Most of these kids are country kids. Some are from Altus, but that doesn't matter, we're all people. They did their part, they see us out there working, we do it because we choose to do it - we do it for the love of the community. That's the same reason they did what they did now. If we had more of this in the world, it'd be a better place."

The money was raised through a labor auction hosted by the Navajo FFA Chapter. Friday, they gave the Martha, Blair, Warren, Olustee, Headrick, and Friendship Fire Departments $1,100 dollars, and an additional $166 is coming in for each department thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation.



McMahon says the money given today will go to take care of essentials at the department. "These funds will go to the cost of our fuel bill, expenditures, a tire on a fire truck can cost up to one-thousand dollars. it's amazing how much it costs."

Some of that money raised went to two other groups. The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association was awarded $1,000 dollars, and the Martha Road Baptist Church received $6,500 for their efforts put forth in helping the town of Martha recover.



