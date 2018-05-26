Lawton Police host 9th Annual Cops and Kids Poker Run and Car Show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Bikers rode across Comanche County Saturday for a good cause.

It was all a part of 9th Annual Cops and Kids Poker Run And Car Show at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Patrick Scott is one of the many riders that come back year after year to the poker run to give back to the community.

"The comradery, you get to meet a lot of different kind of people and its just a great thing to do," said Scott.



All of the proceeds will go to the Cops and Kids Picnic in September.

Scott says it's a good feeling to be a part of it.



"I think it's a great event for the cops and kids to meet in the fall when they have it, and we're just glad to participate," said Scott.



Officer Dustin Dye with the Lawton Police Department says the event is a great way to build relationships with the community.



"This event is important to the community because it actually not only raises funds for our Cops and Kids Picnic, but it also gets the community involved and our police department involved so we kind of build a bridge between the community and our police department," said Dye.



Officer Dye says he enjoys being a part of events like this and the outcome is always worth it.



"To see it come together is pretty spectacular," said Dye. "I really enjoy this just getting to see everyone get involved in this and be willing to help out is pretty awesome."

The annual Lawton Cops and Kids Picnic will be at Elmer Thomas Park this September.

If you would like to donate to the event, you can contact the Lawton Police Department at 580- 581-3500.

