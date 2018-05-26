Lawton boy plans to give back this summer - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton boy plans to give back this summer

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
(Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy is kicking off his summer break by holding a canned food drive for those in need.

"I want to make the world a better place and for everyone to have a full tummy,” said Colton Never
 
Five-year-old Colton Never had his mother's support on Saturday while holding his first canned food drive. They set up shop out the back of their SUV.
 
Colton's mother said he got the idea from a school project.

"They were learning that they were supposed to help make the world a better place,” said Jessica Never. “And that's what he's trying to do this summer."
 
Colton's goal was to collect one hundred cans to donate to Lawton’s Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. Fortunately, he surpassed that goal and also received a one-hundred-dollar donation.
 
His mother said despite his age he's always looking for ways to help
 
"He's always been very kind and very generous and he's always very caring about other people,” said Jessica.

"Because no people has food and we need to give them,” said Colton.

"We're just doing our best to make sure that stays a good quality in him,” said Jessica.

Colton plans to hold another canned food drive in June.

If you would like to donate you can do so directly to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry or contact Colton on his Facebook page.

