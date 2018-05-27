Meers Restaurant ordered to pay back wages to employees

MEERS, OK (KSWO) - The Department of Labor, said in a press release, that the owner of Meers Store & Restaurant Inc. has to pay several hundred thousand dollars in back wages and liquidated damages to nearly 100 employees. This comes following a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation.

The Department of Labor said the store, Meers Store & Restaurant Inc., and owner, Margaret Maranto, has been ordered to pay $335,687 in back wages and liquidated damages to 84 employees for willful violations of the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma also found owner Maranto in violation of the FLSA's child labor provisions. Investigators say she didn't comply with the child labor law. A $42,190 civil money penalty has also been assessed.

“Employees are entitled to receive all wages they have legally earned, and minors deserve the workplace protections put in place for them by law,” said Betty Campbell, Wage and Hour Division Administrator. “This case demonstrates the Department of Labor’s commitment not only to workers but also to providing employers the tools they need to comply with the law. Our work levels the playing field for employers who play by the rules.”

Officials said table bussers relied on tips alone and employees who worked over 40-hours didn't get time and a half pay.

