Cache holds Memorial Day service

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Fallen soldiers were remembered at a Memorial Day Service in Cache Sunday afternoon. The Cache Cemetery Association and the Cache Masonic Lodge #391 hosted the annual service at the Cache Cemetery. 

David McCracken, the pastor at New Life Assembly of God, said they wanted to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He said he's attending the service 23 years, to celebrate the freedoms that we have, and the lives that were laid down.

"We take time to reflect back and remember in our hearts that single sacrifice that so many made, and gave their lives," he said. "They may be our fathers, some were our grandfathers, some were our brothers, and our sisters, but they all paid that supreme sacrifice that we might that we might have life and liberty that we enjoy here in America today."

At the ceremony, they had the presentation of colors, a flag salute, and a speaker. They also recognized veterans in attendance for the wars they served in.

