Boy Scout dedicates project for badge to church - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boy Scout dedicates project for badge to church

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Boy Scout dedicated his project to a local church on Sunday. Eisenhower High School Student, Heath Strahan made a stone grotto, that houses the statue of St. Lawrence, the patron saint of Deacons, for his Eagle Scout project. 

He raised funds through friends and family to have it built. He and his troop did all the groundwork. It was dedicated to the Holy Family Catholic Church on Sunday afternoon.

Strahan has just a couple badges to earn before he becomes an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank in boy scouts.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

  • Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    •   
Powered by Frankly