Boy Scout dedicates project for badge to church

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Boy Scout dedicated his project to a local church on Sunday. Eisenhower High School Student, Heath Strahan made a stone grotto, that houses the statue of St. Lawrence, the patron saint of Deacons, for his Eagle Scout project.

He raised funds through friends and family to have it built. He and his troop did all the groundwork. It was dedicated to the Holy Family Catholic Church on Sunday afternoon.

Strahan has just a couple badges to earn before he becomes an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank in boy scouts.

