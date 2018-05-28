Fallen heroes remembered at ceremony in Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fallen heroes remembered at ceremony in Duncan

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered on Monday in Duncan with a special ceremony. People from across Stephens County came out to honor them at Memorial Park on Highway 81.

It was put on by the Stephens County Honor Guard, AMVETS, VFW, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion. Multiple people spoke during the ceremony about the sacrifice that soldiers made for our freedom.

Butch Swanson, a Vietnam veteran, who helped put on the event said it's sad that it's only done once a year.
“Don't just remember once a year, remember these folks every day, keep them in your prayers and their families,” Swanson said.

The Prisoners of War and the soldiers Missing in Action were also remembered at the ceremony. The military service flags were posted during the entire ceremony, and it concluded with the playing of TAPS.

