Community holds First Responders Appreciation Day

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A First Responders Appreciation Day was held at Elmer Thomas Park on Monday by You-Us Lawton.

It was held to give the community a chance to learn more about first responders, and what they do. Firefighters, Police officers, and EMTs were invited to speak. Event organizers also wanted people to know how to respond to first responders and give them the information they need to save a life.

Food, games for kids, and entertainment was provided all day at the park.  Fallen military men and women were also remembered with a prayer, speech, and the singing of the national anthem.

One of the goals was to get kids comfortable with first responders. You-Us Lawton President Palmer Moore said some police officers showed up out of uniform because Moore thought it might be easier for kids to approach them and get to know them. 

“This is important to have in our community to bring unity, to have respect boundary for everybody, to teach our kids a new way, do not think that everybody is after them or want them to fail. We want them to succeed,” Moore said.

He said he wants respect brought back between the youth and the elderly and thinks this is one of the ways it can be done.

