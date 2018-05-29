Amazon opening fulfillment center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Amazon fulfillment center is officially coming to Oklahoma and creating more than 1,700 full-time jobs in 2019.

The 600,000 square foot facility will be near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

It will hold inventory that is pulled from shelves and shipped to customers.

Oklahoma City officials have agreed to spend $1.7 million dollars to help Amazon open this facility.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is calling the big announcement "monumental" and is thanking the city's voters for agreeing to invest in economic development.

It's expected to be open by the end of next year.

If you are interested in learning more about working at the fulfillment center you can go to http://www.amazondelivers.jobs.

