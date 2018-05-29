Amazon opening fulfillment center in Oklahoma City
(Source Amazon)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Amazon fulfillment center is officially coming to Oklahoma and creating more than 1,700 full-time jobs in 2019.
The 600,000 square foot facility will be near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. It will hold inventory that is pulled from shelves and shipped to customers. Oklahoma City officials have agreed to spend $1.7 million dollars to help Amazon open this facility. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is calling the big announcement "monumental" and is thanking the city's voters for agreeing to invest in economic development. It's expected to be open by the end of next year. If you are interested in learning more about working at the fulfillment center you can go to http://www.amazondelivers.jobs.
Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.