1 wounded by police at end of chase in northern Oklahoma

PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a passenger in a pickup truck that was being chased by police in northern Oklahoma was wounded when the truck's driver and an officer exchanged gunfire.

The OSBI says in a news release that police in Ponca City began chasing the truck about 7 p.m. Sunday and the driver crashed the vehicle.

The OSBI says the driver got out of the truck and began shooting at the officer, who returned fire.

The agency says the passenger was wounded during the shooting and taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries while the driver was arrested.

It was not revealed whether the passenger was shot by the officer or the driver and an OSBI spokesman did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Monday.

