Local man's Facebook post goes viral over Memorial Day

A timely Facebook post by a Lawton man featuring a very poignant picture is going viral.

Darrell Stanley was at the Fort Sill National Cemetery on Sunday when he captured an amazing photo and his caption really tells the story.

In the caption, Stanley wrote, "If a picture says a 1000 words .. How many would these say?" The post was propelled to viral status over Memorial Day on Monday.

Stanley said he was told that the man was visiting his wife's grave. The two had been married for 50 years. The man in the photo is reportedly from Comanche and Stanley said he was told that he visits her every Sunday after church.

Stanley said he is hoping to make contact with the man in the photo so he can pass along the pictures.

