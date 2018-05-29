Duncan man facing murder charge in 2017 death

A Duncan man is facing a charge of Murder in the First Degree after an arrest warrant was issued on May 25.

According to the OSBI, in May of 2017 Howard Timken Jr. is accused of selling methamphetamine and heroin to 33-year-old Kimberly Ford. After Ford purchased and used the drugs from Timken, she was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where she died. Ford's cause of death was determined by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office as methamphetamine toxicity.

Timken is already in custody in Stephens County where he faces charges related to drug trafficking and running from police.

Timken will be moved to the Carter County Jail and will be held on $1 Million bond.

