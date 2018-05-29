Duncan man facing murder charge in 2017 death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan man facing murder charge in 2017 death

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
Howard Timken Howard Timken
CARTER COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Duncan man is facing a charge of Murder in the First Degree after an arrest warrant was issued on May 25. 

According to the OSBI, in May of 2017 Howard Timken Jr. is accused of selling methamphetamine and heroin to 33-year-old Kimberly Ford. After Ford purchased and used the drugs from Timken, she was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where she died. Ford's cause of death was determined by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office as methamphetamine toxicity.

Timken is already in custody in Stephens County where he faces charges related to drug trafficking and running from police.

Timken will be moved to the Carter County Jail and will be held on $1 Million bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

  • Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Mother says 12-year-old in WI killed herself after years of bullying

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:56:31 GMT
    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016. (Source: Family photos/Snapchat/WISC/CNN)

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

    The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.

  • Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Tiny California cottage on market for just under $1 million

    Friday, May 25 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-05-25 22:45:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:47:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.
    •   
Powered by Frankly