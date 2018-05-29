Lawton man enters guilty plea on rape charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man enters guilty plea on rape charges

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Brandon Lee Spears Brandon Lee Spears
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man who was facing charges related to the rape of a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to four counts on Friday

Brandon Lee Spears was facing charges including First-Degree Rape and Sodomy of a Victim under 16.

Spears is facing the possibility of life in prison. A judge will decide his fate at a July 25 sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

