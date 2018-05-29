Meers Store and Restaurant to appeal U.S. Department of Labor ruling

The owners of the Meers Store and Restaurant plan to fight back after a U.S. Department of Labor ruling.



The ruling says 84 employees are owed over $300,000 in back wages for willful violations of the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. That's in addition to to a civil money penalty of about $42,000 for child labor provisions.

Tuesday Joe Maranto sent us a statement that reads:



"Meers Store and Restaurant was born 35 years ago this Memorial Day weekend. We had an

entirely new concept. We raise our own longhorn beef. We promise the biggest and best

hamburger in the West. Our success is built on repeat business - once you have been here

you will come back. Our story is a good one. The Federal Government sued us alleging that

we did not keep precise records. The Federal Government claimed that they could not tell

how we computed with wages for our employees and thus the Federal Government then

proceeded to calculate what our employee wages should be. We disagreed. The Federal

Government filed a lawsuit. We lost the first round but we are filing an appeal.

We will weather the storm, just as we also have for 35 years. We are fortunate to have the

best employees and we believe they should be treated fairly.

Our success is because of our own loyal customers. Thank you for your continuing support.

Wouldn’t one of our giant delicious burgers taste great right about now? Come on out - the

grill is fired up."

