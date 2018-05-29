Lawton residents pick up trash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton residents pick up trash

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of Lawton residents spent part of the day with their city council member to clean up their part of the city.

Dozens of volunteers joined Caleb Davis to pick up trash in Ward 3 on the west side of Lawton.

They worked for hours to clean up the area, picking up hubcaps, bottles and other garbage.

Davis said he was happy to see so many people stepping up to care for the place they call home.

"It's part of ownership of your city, and people find when they start doing this they start taking more pride in their city they find more things to get involved in , he said. And it makes you feel good; you see an area that's full of trash and everybody pitches in for a couple hours, and then you look down when it's done and its nice and beautiful.

Anyone wanting to join in on the cleanup efforts can find more information on the next pickup event on the Think Lawton Facebook page.

