Lawton residents pick up trash

US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.
Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.
A high-speed chase which started a little after noon on Wednesday ended with at least three vehicles damaged and one man in custody.
After less than a year on the job, Hobart City Manager Larry Adler is leaving the position.
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.
